Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Sharjah and Al-Ahly youth teams qualified for the final match of the President’s Cup in men’s basketball, which is scheduled to be held on the 26th of this month. It took place on two neutral stadiums, with the loser leaving directly, according to the tournament system.

The height of fun and excitement was in the Golden Square between the best teams in the competition this season, and the evidence for this fun is that one match ended with a difference of one point after extra time, and the other with only two points, which confirms the heated struggle between the semi-final teams.

In the first match, the Sharjah team succeeded in snatching the victory from the hands of the “Brigadier” in the last 23 seconds, with a score of 103-102, with a three-pointer hit by Omar Khaled, so that the match turned from Sharjah’s delay by two points to victory by a point, in the match that took place in the Shabab Al-Ahly club hall. And its original time ended in a tie 92-92, so that an extra time of 5 minutes was adjudicated, during which it was the height of excitement, as “Al-Ameed remained ahead even before the end of the match with 23 seconds, as Omar Khaled (who is the best player in the country in three-pointers) was able to excel.” The foreigner defeated Al-Nasr Wigs, and escaped from his control to shoot a shot that is the most important for him and the team this season, so that the extra time ended with the “king” ahead of the “general” 11-10, and the match ended with a victory 103-102.

Al-Nasr, under the leadership of Egyptian coach Hossam Al-Wakil, presented a wonderful match, despite the difficult circumstances that accompanied the team during the match, whether with the exit of Saleh Sultan, the best player of the team and the top scorer 4 minutes before the end of the match, so that the “general” missed his efforts for a full 9 minutes, and there were also accidental injuries. With the team before the confrontation, however, the team presented a very distinguished level by excelling in the first and fourth quarters with a score of 29-22, 24-19, and Al-Nasr players wasted many easy points before the end of the match with strange errors through wasted direct free throws from players with good levels throughout season.

On the other hand, the “king” under the leadership of the Egyptian coach Ahmed Omar managed to hijack the meeting at the decisive time with great intelligence and the skill of the talented Omar Khaled, and the team succeeded in excelling in the first, third and fifth quarters, with a score of 29-23, 22-16, 11-10, and he was a professional in Sharjah. Lucas was very brilliant, scoring nearly 36 points, in addition to Rashid Nasser and Omar Khaled.

In the second match between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl, which took place at the Al-Nasr Club hall, the “Al-Fursan” succeeded, with great experience, in winning 86-84, after a wonderful match from the two teams, which was managed by an international crew consisting of Yaqoub Gabesh, Salem Al-Zaabi and Muhammad Rayan, and the progress of “Al-Fursan” appeared throughout The match, thanks to great experiences among its ranks, between locals and foreigners, ended with the first quarter with a great advantage for Shabab Al-Ahly, with a score of 31-11, but the Zabeel Panthers shone in the rest of the quarters of the match, with a score of 25-18, 26-20, 22-17.