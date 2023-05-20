He Popocatepetl volcano It is presenting an intense activity since Friday night, generating concern among the authorities and inhabitants of the area due to a possible emergency, the volcano, located between the states of Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico.

The exhalations have increased and are maintained during the early hours of Saturday, from approximately 7:00 p.m. there was a strombolian eruption in the volcano

The National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) reported that this phenomenon is characterized by the expulsion of incandescent fragments, known as lava bombsand by the continuous emission of noise.

In the Tlamacas station camera, It allows monitoring the activity of the volcano, in addition to having a clear climate that has allowed viewing the images of the lava bombs, which have impacted at a short distance.

the traffic light volcanic alert remains in Amarillo Phase 2, the inhabitants of the area remain uneasy due to the recent intense activity of the popocatepetlthe authorities ask to stay informed during the early hours of Saturday.

Sergio Salomón Céspedes, governor of Puebla, has published on Twitter that the state authorities are reviewing in conjunction with the Cenapred and Civil Protection state the status of this volcanic activity, also asks citizens to stay alert and informed of official sites.

In addition to the fact that tours of the evacuation routes will be carried out during the weekend to establish greater security among the citizens, as well as to stay alert together with the Department of Public Security.