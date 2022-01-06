Now it’s official: Novak Djokovic will have to return to Europe by renouncing participation in the Australian Open in Melbourne. The case of the Serbian tennis player, openly declared himself, caused a sensation no-vax, which in the past few hours had obtained special permission from the Federation to participate in the Grand Slam despite the strict rules of the host country to fight the pandemic.

Djokovic failed to convince the Australian authorities about his medical exemption from vaccination (linked to an alleged recovery from illness) and, after seven hours of questioning at the airport, had his visa rejected which will therefore force him to board the return flight without the chance to fight for the tenth title in Melbourne and the twenty-first career Grand Slam.

Djokovic will therefore be forced to turn back even though his lawyers have already announced the appeal against the decision of the leaders of the state of Victoria. Nole, therefore, will remain in solitary confinement and under surveillance at the airport until Monday, when the review of his appeal has been scheduled.

Meanwhile, the controversies do not tend to stop. Decided the comment of Adriano Panatta, former leading tennis player from our country, winner of Roland Garros in 1976: “If the reasons for the exemption are not clarified, we will end up thinking that Novak is like the Marquis del Grillo by Alberto Sordi: ‘I know’ you and I are not a c…. ‘ – declared a Radio Capital and al TG1 – It must say why it cannot be vaccinated. It is very difficult, in any case, to be able to refuse to play against him. Either you participate in the tournament by accepting the rules or you refuse them by saying ‘I’m not going because I don’t agree’. But you can’t choose the opponent ”.