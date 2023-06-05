Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Marine Sports Club has now become the first sports club in the country to use artificial intelligence to present global ideas and practices in the field of sports sustainability. It represents a new approach in the application of advanced technology in the sports sector.

The meeting of the strategic development team at the club was chaired by Ahmed Sultan Al-Hasani, head of the work team, in the presence of Ammar Ahmed Mahmoud, deputy head of the work team, and a number of team members, and artificial intelligence is a new member of the team.

This action is part of the club’s efforts to anticipate changes and challenges in the 21st century and direct sport towards best sustainability practices. Artificial intelligence will help the club analyze huge data and information about sustainable sports practices around the world and provide data-based recommendations to improve performance and sustainability.

Artificial intelligence will be used to analyze environmental, social and economic data related to marine sports and recommend new strategies and practices. This includes analyzing data on energy consumption, waste management, impact on aquatic environments and economic opportunities associated with marine sports.