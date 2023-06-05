The upcoming premiere of the world’s most famous doll movie, ‘Barbie‘, has given a lot to talk about, especially for the actors who will star in the film, margot robbie and Ryan Gosling.

And it is that they are two of the most recognized personalities of hollywoodas they have stood out in other films for their acting talent, in addition to the fact that they are very attractive people.

This time, Debate brings you some of the films in which Margot Robbie participated and won the hearts of millions of people, as is expected to happen with the Barbie Live Action 2023.

1.- Suicide Squad

Undoubtedly, one of the films that positioned Margot Robbie as one of the favorite actresses for her excellent work playing the Joker’s girlfriend, harley quinn.

The film deals with the worst villains of the world of DCwho are released by the government to face a mysterious battle.

2.- Once upon a time in… Hollywood

Starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the film is about a year marked by the cold war.

3.- Babylon

The film takes place in the 1920s, where artists saw their career cut short by the change in those days, while other figures easily achieved success.

4.- I, Tonya

It goes back to the nineties, where Robbie gives life to Tonya Harding, an American figure skater with a promising future.

5.- Focus

Next to Will SmithMargot Robbie stars in the story where a professional con artist help a rookie in the world of crime.

6.- Birds of prey

In this film, Margot Robbie brings to life again harley quinnwhere along with three other heroines, the Black Canary, Huntress and Renée Montoya, they work together to save a girl from the evil king of crime, Black Mask.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp