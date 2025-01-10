01/10/2025



Updated at 8:34 p.m.





For the first time in three years, Sevilla shareholders have supported the management of the current board of directors, since have approved the accounts and the management of the council last year in the General Meeting of Shareholders of Sevilla FC 2024. A situation that has not occurred since 2022. This is the third point on the agenda, which has been brought forward thanks to the abstention of the 11,000 shares held by the A-CAP investment fund. This is the shareholding representation of 777 partners, who until today were grouped with Del Nido Benavente.

Sevilla has declared losses of 81,717 million euros, resulting from the mess that has occurred this year between income (182,213 million) and expenses (263,930 million). The Nervión club has thus accumulated four consecutive years of losses. The campaign 2022-23 It closed on June 30 with a deficit of 19.276 million euros, which was added to the losses of 24.8 million in 2021-2022 and 41.4 million in 2020-21. These 85.4 million losses are now added to the more than 81 from 2023-2024, increasing the economic deterioration of the entity to more than 166 million.