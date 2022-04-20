The former number 1 in the world, retired in 2020, posted the revealing photo on Instagram. Her father is her partner Alexander Gilkes with whom she has been engaged since 2018

“Eating a double ration of birthday cake has always been my dream …”. Thus, with a photo of her portraying her on the beach, on her thirty-fifth birthday, Maria Sharapova announces to her world that she will become a mother.

With a clear stomach and a smile that speaks clearly, Masha, who retired from tennis shortly before the pandemic, had already announced her engagement a few months ago. Her father is British entrepreneur Alexander Gilkes, with whom she has been engaged since 2018.

Fiancée – Maria Sharapova, former world number 1 and champion of 5 Slam titles, as well as three-time champion of the Internationals in Rome, had announced her farewell to tennis in February 2020, after having worked for a few months with Riccardo Piatti in Bordighera and making a strong friendship also with Jannik Sinner.

After retiring, the Russian tennis player focused mainly on business, following her confectionery company Sugarpova more and more closely and following Gilkes around art shows and exhibitions in Europe. In December, the engagement, also the one announced via social media

“I said yes from the first moment. It was our little secret, wasn’t it?” the caption of the black and white image of the couple. Maria a few weeks later had also posted a photo with the engagement ring in sight and a dedication to the year 2020: “dear 2020, I would have imagined you different – she writes -. You brought a little sparkle in the middle of this reality. so difficult and painful. You gave me the courage to let go of the only life and career I ever knew and gave me the gift of waking up next to my best friend every morning. ” The baby should arrive in the fall.

April 20, 2022 (change April 20, 2022 | 09:22)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sharapova #mom #photo #day #birthday #Cake