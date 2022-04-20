Hockey Jokerit aims to return to the League for the period 2023–24, no representative team next season – new owners are being sought alongside Jari Kurr

Joker junior teams will continue to operate normally.

Hockey Helsinki Jokers, who have left the KHL league, are aiming to return to the Finnish League for the period 2023–2024, the club says in its bulletin.

The Helsinki Club will not have a representative team in any series next season, but the Jokerie junior teams will continue to operate normally.

The Jokers played in KHL for eight seasons. The team’s latest season was interrupted in late February when Russia launched an offensive war in Ukraine.

Jokers announced last week that the club president Jari Kurri buy the Jokers wholly owned. Now we are looking for new owners.

“We have a lot of work to do in building our league eligibility and a new ownership base is currently being sought alongside me. I am confident that we will be able to meet all the criteria required by the League, ”Kurri commented.