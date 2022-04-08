Shank He is one of the most beloved characters in one pieceand not only because of his great skill as a pirate, but also because of his enormous charisma.

This character was the one who, in a certain way, motivated Luffy to follow his dream of conquering the seas, as well as accidentally providing him with the fruit Gomu Gomu.

Now that multiverses are in fashion, we want to believe that in one of them Shank she is a woman, and the cosplayer alice dias showed us what this pirate would look like in a great cosplay.

alice dias chose the outfit Shank she wears in her first appearances, with her straw hat, a white blouse, and a red ribbon around her waist.

In this photograph you can see that he even tried to convey the charisma of the friend of Luffy in one piecewith a very captivating smile.

One detail that stands out is that the cosplayer tried to represent the scar she has Shank in his left eye, which makes his outfit more accurate.

Of course he couldn’t stay out of his serious way, under which he could defeat even the most fearsome pirates, especially if he can protect his friends with it.

This cosplay is just a sample of the work of alice diasand if you want to see more of their outfits, you can do it from your Instagram account.

What happened to Shanks in One Piece?

Although the character has been absent from the story for a while, it is known that he is part of what is happening in Wano, but he is at the opposite end of where Luffy is.

Where it will have a relevant role will be in the film One Piece: Redas Eiichiro Oda revealed that it has many scenes.

We hope that this skillful pirate will have his triumphant return very soon to thrill us again.

