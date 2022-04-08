FIFA 22 continues to surprise players with new events and one of them is called FUT Captains. FUT Captains is a celebration of the greatest captains in world football, both past and present, and contains some historical content for the first time ever.

Among the flags available, some captains who have made the history of Italian football such as Antonio Di Natale, Lorenzo Insigne and Diego Milito. As we can see there is also Fabio Quagliarella, the Sampdoria captain, who played with this shirt in the 2006/07 season and then returned to Genoa in January 2016 after having also played for Udinese, Naples, Juventus and Turin.

The FUT Captains update will be available from today until April 22nd. There will be a series of releases starting with Team 1, available today April 8 with 11 Captains, four of which will be Heroes Captains, considered “Rare Players”. Below you can take a look at the available players.

FIFA 22 is available on PC and consoles.