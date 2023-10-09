The 22-year-old German-Israeli girl Shani Nicole Louk has been missing since the morning when forces of the Palestinian guerrilla organization Hamas invaded southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. She was probably kidnapped and forcibly taken to that enclave along with a hundred hostages, including other German citizens, almost all of them with dual German and Israeli passports, according to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin. A video circulates on the Internet of the young woman with rasta braids almost naked and senseless on the cargo area of ​​a pick-up surrounded by armed men. You can see how a young Palestinian spits on the defenseless girl.

Shani Nicole was attending a music festival that took place in a desert area of ​​Israel a few kilometers north of Gaza and in which more than 250 young people were shot to death by Hamas guerrillas. In the German Black Forest, her aunt Orly Louk and her romantic partner, Wilfried Gehr, have been waiting for news of the young woman ever since and are openly horrified at what is happening in Israel. They constantly receive messages from that country from family and friends with images of destroyed houses and a constant trickle of deaths that only increase their anxiety and concern.

In statements to the German press, Orly Louk describes her niece as a happy and carefree young traveler, who is always welcome at the home of her grandparents and other relatives in the German city of Regensburg. She grew up in Israel, where her mother emigrated 30 years ago for love. She speaks Swabian, a German dialect, Hebrew and English, and with her Mexican friend, “her great love,” says her aunt, she has traveled half the world, never stopping for long in one place. Her bad luck led him to the open-air festival next to Kibbuz Reim, which should have been a carefree party with music and dancing and which ended in a bloody massacre.

Orly Louk shows on her mobile the last selfie that Shani Nicole took shortly before the festival began. She has green nails, an exposed navel, and dark painted eyes. “She frequently posted self-portraits on Instagram,” explains her aunt, who remembers that Shani is not the same as other young people her age. She did not want to study after finishing school, she tried to work as a tattoo professional and refused to do mandatory military service in Israel, for which she helped him with her German passport. She says that she always declared herself a “militant pacifist”, an extremely controversial position in a state like Israel, forced to have a huge military apparatus to guarantee its survival.

The young woman’s family is pessimistic and prepares for the worst. Orly Louk comments that not only would it be terrible to have knowledge of her death, but also if her body were not turned in or found and they could not bury her. Without a body you cannot read the ‘Kaddish’, the traditional Jewish prayer for the dead.