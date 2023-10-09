Politics | Espoo proposes a small change to the article: With it, you could transfer money from your own tenants directly to the city

A change is being planned in Espoo, which would make it possible for Espoo Asunnot to generate money for the city.

in Espoo a change is being planned, which would enable money to be transferred from the rental housing company directly to the city if implemented.

This could lead to rent increases for the residents of Espoo Apartments. The city of Espoo is looking for the possibility to practically transfer money from tenants to the city.

Now Espoo Asunnot does not bring anything to the city, because the articles of association prohibit the distribution of dividends and the distribution of funds. In the proposal, this ban would be removed completely.

In change it is not about huge amounts of money at the moment, but in principle the amounts could increase in the future.

At the meeting of the city council’s group division on Monday, a proposal was discussed, according to which the city could use four percent of Espoo Asuntoje’s annual income, i.e. use the rest of the budget. That would mean around half a million euros.

“The purpose is to make it possible to earn a reasonable profit from the company as allowed by the ara regulation [Espoon Asunnoista] For the city of Espoo”, says the presentation.

Espoon Asunnot, which offers affordable housing, is a non-profit company.

The amount under discussion is calculated from the funds that the owner, i.e. the city of Espoo, has personally invested in the company, for example as share capital or an equivalent amount. From the return on the capital of this invested sum, we now want to generate revenue at the four percent permitted by law, or approximately 400,000–600,000 euros per year.

Proposed the change causes concern in some parties. The fear is that, with the change, more expenses would be paid by the tenants, for example, there is a fear in sdp.

If a change were to be made, and the 400,000–600,000 euros currently used by Espoo Apartments would be transferred to the city’s general use, the amount would have to be replaced with something or expenses should be reduced.

If compensation were to be made with rent increases, it would mean, for example, a two-euro increase in the monthly rent in a 50-square-meter two-bedroom apartment.

“The sums don’t necessarily sound big, but yes, it is a lot of money that a good half a million is taken from within the company. Large rent increases are by no means the message we want to send to the people of Espoo,” Social Democrat city councilor and chairman of the corporate division Maria Guzenina says.

Another option would be for Espoo Asunnot to not make some investments, for example building repairs.

Representative of the coalition and member of the group division Mikko Laakso understand other groups’ concerns about rent increases. However, he does not consider the threat to be realized at all likely.

“This arrangement is also in use in other cities, and it is probably a fairly moderate amount. I don’t see a particular risk for, for example, large rent increases, because Espoo Asunnot is fully owned by the city and we, as the owners, ultimately decide on its finances.”

Laakso reminds that it is the same power that politicians, civil servants and trustees use in all matters of the city.

The matter was left on the table at the meeting of the Espoo group division on Monday, and it will be discussed next time in November.