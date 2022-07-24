BEIJING (Reuters) – The Shanghai government has ordered residents of nine districts of the city and some smaller areas to be tested for Covid-19 between July 26 and 28, officials said on Monday (local time), as cases increase. sporadic locations keep popping up in the Chinese commercial hub.

In June, Shanghai lifted a two-month lockdown, but new case numbers have continued to hit the double-digit mark daily in recent weeks.

Authorities rely on constant rounds of mass testing to identify infected people, who they quarantine quickly to prevent further spread, in line with China’s zero Covid strategy, which requires each outbreak to be contained as quickly as possible.

The new round of testing, during which district residents must undergo two Covid-19 tests over a three-day period, follows several others earlier this month. Citywide, residents need to get tested at least once a week to maintain access to public transportation and locations.

(By Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh)