London (dpa)

Brazilian Richarlison is at risk of being investigated by the English Football Association for setting off a “Shamrock” torch after scoring Everton’s goal against Chelsea on Sunday.

Richarlison scored the game’s only goal in the 46th minute of the match, which took place at Goodison Park, to preserve Everton’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League, after raising his score to 32 points in 18th place “third from the bottom”.

Everton is two points behind Leeds United, who is in 17th place, “the first safety positions”, knowing that the Merseyside team still has a game in hand.

During the celebrations that followed Richarlison’s goal, Shamrock was thrown onto the field by the fans, for the player to pick up before throwing it, while it was not clearly known where he fell.

“We will look into the matter, but as far as we are concerned, Richarlison was trying to get the ‘Shamrock’ away,” a club spokesman was quoted by British news agency BA Media as saying.

And last February, Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool player, was investigated by the English Football Association, after a similar incident in the League Cup at Wembley Stadium in the British capital, London.

It should be noted that fireworks are banned from football stadiums in England.