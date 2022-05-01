Ukraine.- Several women and children were evacuated of a steel plant that is the last defensive redoubt in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol, while the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited the president of Ukraine in the nation’s capital in a show of American support.

Ukrainian forces they fought town to town russian offensive on the southern coast of Ukraine and the industrial heartland in the east of the country. More and more civilians are fleeing air and artillery attacks, as the war reaches their doorstep.

It was believed that thousands of people were still trapped in the fence Mariupol without enough food, water or medicine. After several failed attempts, the United Nations was working to negotiate an evacuation of the up to 1,000 civilians held with some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters in the vast Soviet Azovstal plant, the only part of Mariupol which is not occupied by Russian forces.

Images published on Sunday by the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyyshowed to Pelosi in Kyiv with a congressional delegation that included representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff. The visit was not announced in advance.

“We think we visited him to thank him for his fight for freedom,” Pelosi, second in line to the US presidency after the vice president and the highest-ranking official to have visited, said later. Ukraine since the start of the war.

“We are on a border of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight ends,” said the official.

Pelosi’s office He did not say where the meeting took place, but the lighting on the video and other details suggested it took place on Saturday. Congressmen Barbara Lee and Bill Keating were in the delegation, according to authorities, although it was not clear if they had traveled to Kyiv.

The delegation was scheduled to offer a press conference on Sunday in the Polish town of Rzeszow.

Russian forces have launched a major military operation to seize significant parts of the south and east of Ukraine after the failure of his attempt to take the capital. Mariupol is a major target due to its strategic location near the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said on Saturday that 19 adults and six children had left the Azovstal steelworks, but gave no further details.

A leading member of the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, said 20 civilians had been evacuated during a ceasefire, though it was not clear if he was referring to the same group. The United Nations did not confirm the report.

The United Nations humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu explained that the organization negotiates with authorities in Moscow and Kyivalthough he could not elaborate on the efforts “due to the complexity and fluidity of the operation.”

“Right now there are high-level contacts underway with all governments, Russia and Ukraineto make sure we can save civilians and support the evacuation of civilians from the plant,” Abreu told the AP. The spokesman declined to confirm video footage shared on social media that purportedly showed identified UN vehicles in Mariupol.

Ukraine has attributed the failure of numerous evacuation attempts to constant Russian attacks.

In the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, where at least half the population has fled Russian bombing, some 20 elderly people and children clutched bags, their dogs and cats to board a minibus bearing a sign that read ” evacuation of children” in Ukrainian. The vehicle left at high speed towards the city of Dnipro, while distant explosions were heard.

“The liberators have come and freed us from what? Our lives?” said Nina Mihaylenko, a professor of Russian language and literature, referring to the Russian forces.

Galina Zuev and her husband, Alexander, they decided to stay, reluctant to leave the place where they have spent their entire lives.

“I don’t live very well. There is a war here. They attack all the time. The windows of our house have been blown out. There are missiles in the gardens,” said Galina, 68. “It’s scary.”