Hundreds of attendees at the first session of the fourth session of the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh interacted with the speech of Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma Al Mazrouei, who presented the UAE experience in empowering youth, with the participation and presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Shamma Al Mazrouei revealed the launch of more than forty initiatives in the UAE, with the aim of listening to young people only, and involving them in decision-making, until there was competition between various institutions to empower them, which makes the UAE a model to be followed in empowering young people.

In detail, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma Al Mazrouei, at the beginning of her presentation of the UAE experience, praised the inaugural session, which was held under the title “Corona Pandemic… A Warning to Humanity and New Hope” by her invitation to participate in the World Youth Forum, stressing that Egypt has a special place in the hearts of Emiratis, reinforced by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

She said that the Covid-19 pandemic represents an opportunity to reflect on the knowledge that everything is subject to change, and the need to reconsider the ways we must use to promote the health and well-being of our planet.

She added that it is not possible to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic and others without involving young people who make up nearly half of society and have motives and ambitions to face various difficulties, whether poverty or climate change and others, noting that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. , has brought about a qualitative change in the Emirati youth sector, as it did not stop only at the appointment of a Minister of Youth, but went beyond it to the development of an integrated comprehensive system for the youth sector in the country, enabling them to lead in various sectors.

She explained that the most prominent steps taken in the path of empowerment were separating the youth sector from sports, and focusing on each of them separately, because the energy of young people is not limited to sports only. With the launch of the Emirates Youth Council in order to reach their voice and achieve their goals, more than 40 initiatives were launched aimed solely at listening to and empowering young people, until the institutional environment in the country became ready for investment in them, and implemented a national strategy and a clear agenda to stimulate their capabilities and qualify them to advance the country’s future.

She pointed out that three months ago, the UAE Cabinet approved a national policy for youth, which is the first measurable scientific model with regard to empowering youth, and identifying the extent of the ability to achieve the target of this sector, so empowering youth in the Emirates has become a case, thought, culture and practice competing to be implemented by all institutions.

She revealed positive results of an opinion poll during the year 2021 that concluded that two-thirds of Arab youth believe that the future is better, and more than 90% of Emirati youth believe in this, explaining that these numbers mean that young people in the Arab region are full of hope despite all the negative challenges of the Corona pandemic.

I compared this to a survey conducted in 2016 that showed that about 40% of Arab youth were worried about extremist ideology as the biggest challenge they face, but this fear has completely ended and extremism is no longer an obsession for them, and the decision maker now has to build a scientific and practical model to empower them along the lines of the best Emirati model. .



