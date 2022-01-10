Genoa – The birth was imminent so a young mother from Rapallo asked for help from 118 who sent an ambulance and self-medicate. But as soon as you hit the highway, due to construction sites returning to the Ligurian network, the long queue blocked the rescue vehicles.

The girl tried to resist but Andrea, a handsome boy, decided to come into the world and so he did. The birth took place in an ambulance with the help of 118 staff and volunteers. Then, with the sirens blaring, the ambulance made its way and the mother and child finally arrived at the Lavagna emergency room.