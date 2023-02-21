There is a public order alert in Frankfurt. The streets of the center have been manned by the police since this morning. But no problem in the old part of Römer and also in the modern part of the City, where there is also the hotel in Naples with hundreds of Azzurri fans stationed nearby.

At the pub a fight

Offensive writings against the Italians have appeared. And on Monday evening, near the centre, there was a clash with a group of targeted Italians, who had to leave the place in a hurry. A few slaps and shoves flew but no one got treatment in the hospital. Unfortunately, the Eintracht ultras also have bad precedents in Rome and are twinned with those of Atalanta, another historical “enemy” of those from Naples. Attention grows as the hours go by, with the arrival of charter flights that will also bring the Neapolitan ultras to the city.