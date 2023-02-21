J-POP Manga has released new details for the arrival in Italy of A Cruel God Reignsthe work of the acclaimed Motorcycle Hagio. The series will consist of 10 volumes, and the first will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 1 March at the introductory price of €14.00.

Let’s find out more information together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents A Cruel God Reigns by Moto Hagio

After The Poe Clan and The Heart of Thomas, one of Moto Hagio’s most exciting and intense works arrives in Italy

“To satisfy the desire to possess is to love. Have you seen the tsuba with the cherry blossoms? Finally I managed to get it. Like you and Sandra. You are both mine.”

Milan, February 21, 2023. After The Poe Clan, The Heart of Thomas, Barbara, Star RedAnd Marginal, J-POP Manga presents a new volume of Moto Hagio Collection, A Cruel God Reigns 1one of the most famous and complex works of Motorcycle Hagiothe mangaka who together with the other authors of the Group 24 gave birth to modern shojo manga. The first volume of the series will be available in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from March 1st. Twisted loves and desire for power animate the characters of this dark family drama, outlined with the author’s usual mastery, among the elect of the Eisner Hall of Fame.

Jeremy, a sensitive but outgoing sixteen-year-old, is thrilled at the news of his mother’s remarriage, a neurotic and difficult woman, to a wealthy British man. But her new and seemingly sweet stepfather Greg soon begins to display creepy traits… he’s a sadist and a rapist, and he wastes no time in making Jeremy his victim. Months of horrific abuse drive the boy to despair, prompting him to contemplate murdering his stepfather. But not everything goes according to plan and Jeremy will have an even more terrible guilt on his shoulders…

A Cruel God Reigns is one of the longest works by Motorcycle Hagio and it earned the author the important recognition Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize Award for Excellence. In an article published on Robinson de The Republic, Giorgio Amitrano writes: “My sensation, proceeding in reading, was similar to that felt, in distant times, in discovering great literature: Dickens, Stevenson, George Eliot, Flaubert, Dostoevsky”. And he adds: “Often in the stories of Hagio Moto innocence wins over cruelty, but even when this does not happen and the victims do not find redemption, the grace of the design still manages to convert the nightmare into beauty.”

Counted among the author’s masterpieces and now a classic of Japanese comics, A Cruel God Reigns 1 will be available for the Italian public starting from March 1st in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores, pre-order is already available at this link.

A Cruel God Reigns 1

by Moto Hagio

10 Volumes – Complete Series

Format – 15×21 – Bross. With Overload

Pages – 360, B/W

Price – €14.00