Shall we dance: plot, cast, trivia, streaming of tonight’s film on Rete 4

Tonight, Friday 6 January 2023, a film that has now become a great classic of romantic cinema is broadcast on Rete 4: Shall we dance?2004 film starring Richard Gere And Jennifer Lopez.

The film, directed by Peter Chelsom, is inspired by another film released in 1996 and produced in Japan: “Do you want to dance? Shall we dance?”. At the center, a man’s midlife crisis becomes an opportunity to rediscover and appreciate his passions again. Among the juiciest curiosities about the film, there is the fact that in 2003 the filming was moved from Winnipeg to Toronto due to the fear of SARS, a form of pneumonia which spread dangerously during that period.

The appointment is for tonight starting at 21:20. While waiting for the airing, let’s see together everything there is to know about the film: from the plot to the cast, from the trailer to where to see it also in streaming, up to the curiosities.

Shall we dance: the plot

The protagonist is John Clark, a brilliant 50-year-old lawyer who works in Chicago and is married to Beverly, a woman who adores him. The two also have two children and seem happy. Apparently, theirs is a fairytale wedding. But in reality John is very tired of the routine, which bores him deeply.

One day, outside a dance school, the protagonist meets a melancholic dance teacher, Paulina. The woman strikes him for her innate beauty. To the point that John decides to enroll in the academy to participate in his course. Without saying anything to his family.

Initially, however, not everything goes as planned, since the lessons are taught by the former owner of the school, Miss Mitzi. Furthermore, John also meets the refusal of Paulina, who tells him that dancing is a serious matter and not a means of approaching women. The man takes the blow and works hard to improve his dance. And he also decides to sign up for a race, despite the anxiety and difficulties.

Paulina, at that point, decides to help him. The two dance a sensual tango and begin to get more familiar. She confesses to him why she stopped dancing, he tries to change her mind. Meanwhile, her wife Beverly learns of her husband’s secret hobby. How will it end?

Shall we dance ending: spoiler alert!

Shall we dance: the complete cast

As already anticipated, the cast of the film Shall we dance? boasts the presence of great actors of international cinema. Above all Richard Gere and Jennifer Lopez, but also Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Here is the complete list of the actors involved in Shall we dance, with the name of the character played next to it:

Richard Gere – John Clark

Susan Sarandon-Beverly Clark

Jennifer Lopez-Paulina

Stanley Tucci – Link Peterson

Bobby Cannavale – Chic

Lisa Ann Walter-Bobbie

Omar Benson Miller – Vern

Tamara Hope – Jenna

Anita Gillette – Miss Mitzi

Diana Salvatore – Tina

Mya Harrison – Vern’s girlfriend

Richard Jenkins – Detective Devine

Nick Cannon-Scott

Trailer

Below, the official trailer of the film aired tonight on Rete 4 starting at 21.20:

Where to see the film on TV and in streaming

Where to see the film Shall we dance on TV? The film will be broadcast tonight, 6 January 2023 (Epiphany), on Rete 4 starting at 21.20. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.