The USA has called on Israel to show greater consideration for the population in the event of a military offensive in the southern Gaza Strip. If Israel shifts its offensive from the north to the south of the densely populated coastal area when fighting against the radical Islamic Hamas resumes, it will have to pay more attention to protecting the civilian population, a US government official said. Israel must also limit damage to the infrastructure in order to avoid further displacement, which would overwhelm humanitarian aid. Attacks on electricity and water supplies, hospitals and other aid facilities must be avoided.

“The level of displacement that has taken place in the North must not be repeated in the South,” said the US government official. This message was conveyed in clear terms by President Joe Biden to the Israeli government. Israel has shown itself open to a different approach to an offensive in the south of the Gaza Strip. Another U.S. official said the U.S. would like to see the humanitarian ceasefire extended for as long as possible to bring more urgently needed aid to the Gaza Strip.