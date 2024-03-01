The new album of Shakira, 'Women no longer cry', will include a new song with Bizarrap, as well as a remix of his popular session with the Argentine, and new collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Cardi B or Grupo Fronteraamong others, something that will give something to talk about and that, as is known, Gerard Piqué, his ex, would not escape.

Shakira posted on her networks a photo with the album cover, where she is seen sitting on a pile of diamonds, and was “excited” to show the list of the 16 songs that will make up the album, which will be released on March 22.

As expected, Shakira's new album will include 'BZRP Music Session, Vol.53', 'Te felicito' with Rauw Alejandro, 'Monotonía' with Ozuna or 'TQG' with Karol G. Through these songs, which during last year they have monopolized the hit list, the artist from Barranquilla got even and narrated the end of her relationship with Gerard Piqué and also the infidelity of the former player of the Barcelona.

And now in his long-awaited new work there will be new collaborations: 'La Fuerte' with Bizarrap, 'Cohete' with Rauw Alejandro; '(Entre parentheses)' with Grupo Frontera and 'Puntería' with Cardi B. The list of songs also mixes others already published such as 'El Jefe' (with the Mexicans Fuerza Régida), 'Acróstico', the ballad he sings with their children Milan and Sasha, or 'Empty Cup' with Manuel Turizo and unreleased songs like 'Time without seeing you', 'How where and when', 'Nassau' and 'Última'.

What is known

The Barranquilla native is excited about her new tour, at least that has been shown in past interviews.

“I think my new tour will be the tour of my life. I'm so excited. I had my foot on the brake and now I’m on the full throttle,” she said.

The Spanish media have released some revelations about the tour, the Colombian's time in Spain.

“That tour will pass (as expected) through our country. “The same country in which the singer has spent more than a decade of her life and in which the two children she has as a result of her relationship with the former Barça footballer, Sasha and Milan, were born,” said the newspaper El Mundo.

Shakira four presentations in the country that welcomed her and one of the stages will be the stadium Santiago Bernabeuan emblematic site, but one that is not one of pleasant memories for Piqué.

“What is certain is that it will be during this coming month of March when it becomes official, according to this same information, while the 'shows' will not take place until June 2025. Those who are already confirmed are: Taylor Swift, Lola Índigo, Duki, Luis Miguel, Aitana, Manuel Carrasco and his compatriot and friend Karol G”said Mundo Deportivo.

