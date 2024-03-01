AThe man stares at you with black eye sockets. His brain is exposed and his bones are prominent in many parts of his body. Even for die-hard fans of the dark, the look of Canadian performer and artist Rick Genest, who had his entire body tattooed as a skeleton in a state of decay, is intense. The “Zombie Boy”, as Genest was called, is the scary face of the exhibition “Death and the Devil – Fascination of Horror” in the Hessisches Landesmuseum Darmstadt, where he disturbs visitors as a wall-filling photograph.

But in 2011, Genest was actually hired for a music video by Lady Gaga and for an advertising campaign for the fashion label Mugler. Which makes it clear that his monstrous appearance also has a very captivating component that has found a place even in the mainstream. Horror can be found everywhere – it manifests itself in fashion, music and film as well as in art. Because just as horror and horror have accompanied humanity over the centuries, they also always exert a strong fascination, as the exhibition in the State Museum with around a hundred exhibits in darkened rooms shows. There you almost stumble upon the coffin, richly decorated with vanitas symbols, of a certain Ernestina Friderica von Stockhausen, who died in childbirth in 1766 at the age of 28.

Demons and Dancers of Death

And can be found in the first part of the show, in which a historical review shows that the motifs of the frightening demons and dancers of death, darkness, death and a wild, untamable nature have changed little to this day: From the picture gallery of Eugen Bracht's work “The Shore of Oblivion” (1889) was borrowed from the Hessian State Museum, with a threatening, rugged coastal landscape and skulls sticking out of the sand on the beach – they could be an excellent backdrop for any horror film today. Medieval copperplate engravings, including Albrecht Dürer's “The Rider” from 1513, which depicts a knight flanked by death and the devil, Martin Schongauer's “Punishment of Saint Anthony” (1469-1473) with a saint plagued by monsters and Hans Baldung Grien's woodcut “Witches' Sabbath” (1510) illustrate the fascination with evil that has endured for centuries.



Strong outsiders: Erasmus Schröter, “Contest 54”, 2017

:



Image: Estate administration A. Schröter



Friedrich Wilhelm von Schadow's oil painting “Hell” from the mid-19th century shows that a devil can also present himself as an extremely attractive man. This change in the depictions of Satan and his demons, vampires and witches towards beings, many of whom are now perceived as attractive, even sexy, is shown in one or two examples of an entire film poster wall with beloved horror classics, including “Twilight” and also the black, braided “Wednesday” as one of the youngest popular figures in the dark genre.







Dark protest from outsiders

In the exhibition, which was largely developed by the Museum Kunstpalast in Düsseldorf, the focus is on the past two decades. Curator Westrey Page is keen to bring horror, which is often associated with derogatory associations, out of its dirty corner and to highlight “the potential and depth of the genre”. Its symbols have long since become signs of protest by outsiders.