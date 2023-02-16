Who needs Piqué? Shakira shared how she spent Valentine’s Day. And she was not in bad company. Find out who was her “Valentine” on February 14.

Valentine’s Day It is a very special date for everyone around the world, especially for those who have a partner or someone they love very intensely. Celebrities also celebrate this day, sharing through their social networks the moments and gifts they received. Shakira was no exception. The Colombian showed how she spent February 14 and with whom she did it.

Shakira spent Valentine’s Day with her bunny Toby

Through her Instagram stories, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” revealed what happened Saint valentine with his pet. It is about the adorable rabbit Toby, an animal that Shakira showed on February 14 with an elegant red bow next to the words “My funny Valentine”.

In another publication, the singer showed the romantic snack that her pets ate. “On Valentine’s day pink milk and cookies for my babies at bedtime,” she wrote.

Shakira uploaded a video on Valentine’s Day singing “Kill Bill”, a song whose lyrics say “I still love him”

The artist not only spent time with her bunny Toby in Valentine’s Day. She also uploaded a video in which she sings “Kill Bill” from SZA. “Maybe I’ll kill my ex, it’s not the best idea. His new crush is next, how did I get here? Maybe I’ll kill my ex, even though I still love him. I’d rather be in jail than alone ”, she is heard in the short.

Shakira was mentioned by Gerard Piqué, her ex-partner, during an interview

In an interview with John Nellis, an Irish YouTuber, Gerard Piqué spoke briefly about Shakira. And it is that the content creator asked him about the most famous person not related to the king sport that he has in his cell phone contacts.

“I would say that it is Shakira, perhaps, who was my partner,” he said. “I’m thinking followers on Instagram, Twitter… it’s probably Shakira,” she added. “If we are not talking about football. Because I think that, in sports, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed in the world, ”she mentioned.