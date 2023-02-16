The special counsel for the US Department of Justice is reportedly planning to release a legal representative of Donald Trump from the duty of confidentiality. He appears to suspect that the lawyer was used to commit or cover up a crime.

In the affair surrounding the secret documents owned by former US President Donald Trump, the Justice Department’s special counsel is bringing out the bigger guns. Special Counsel Jack Smith wants to have a lawyer’s confidentiality lifted by Trump in order to allow the lawyer to make further statements, as several media reported on Tuesday. Smith’s team filed a motion in court to suspend Trump attorney Evan Corcoran’s confidentiality. This is only possible if there is a suspicion that the lawyer was used to commit or cover up a crime. This suggests that the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland assumes such a crime.

When he left the White House, Republican Trump took large amounts of government documents with him to his private estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, including a number of top-secret documents. The FBI searched the property in August and confiscated various classified documents. The National Archives had previously asked Trump several times to return the documents. Among other things, investigators are investigating whether Trump could have been guilty of obstructing justice.

The document affair has kept the United States in suspense for months. In recent weeks, documents with confidential markings from his time as Vice President under Barack Obama have also appeared in US President Joe Biden’s private rooms. Such documents were also repeatedly found in Trump’s Vice Mike Pence. A special investigator was therefore also deployed against Biden.