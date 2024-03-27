On Friday, March 22, Shakira released her long-awaited album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran', after 7 years since her album 'El Dorado'. The album features songs like 'TQG', 'Te felicito', and 'Copavacvac', together with international artists such as Cardi B, Karol G and Manuel Turizo. Compositions in which, according to the singer's words, is her “last throw at Piqué.”

In a recent interview, the Barranquilla native was asked about a possible collaboration, in which she pointed out another artist: Taylor Swift. A wish that fans of both artists want to come true.

Shakira and Taylor Swift together in a duet?

During the promotion of his new album 'Women no longer cry', Shakira was consulted by the announcer Alejo Villalobos for RCN Radio. There, the singer of 'Hips don't lie'He was asked which duo he would like to do. “Taylor would be a luxury,” confessed the Colombian.

“I have collaborated with so many people that I never imagined and I am grateful, with life, with the opportunity it has given me to work. Also, with women who are a symbol of female empowerment,” Shakira explained.

The statements have been well received by fans of both singers, who want it to come true. At the moment, there is no official confirmation of this collaboration, but the mention of the American singer was enough to stir things up. social networks.

The cybernauts Taylor Swift They remembered how the singer of Pennsylvania He was enthusiastic about the performance of the Barranquilla woman in the MTV VMAS Awards 2023. That show offered by Shakira It was highly commented on by the reactions it left the public present.

Shakira talks about her new album 'Women no longer cry'

The Colombian presented her most recent album production to the world, a new work that promises to captivate the hearts of her fans and capture new audiences with modern musical genres.

The 'I congratulate you' singer wrote on her X account, formerly called Twitteran emotional message in which he told the process of this musical material.

“The production of this work has been an alchemical process. When writing each song I rebuilt myself. When I sang them, my tears transformed into diamonds and my vulnerability into resilience,” she explained.

Likewise, in an interview on the podcast Apple Music 1, Shakira He noted that the song 'Última' will be the last song he will write about his ex-partner Gerard Piquéwith whom he had an 11-year relationship.

“I told myself, I have one more song here and I have to spit it out or I won't be able to do it, you know. I'll drown. I need to get this out,” he said in the interview.