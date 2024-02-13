Shakira and Gerard Piqué They make their lives apart. She is preparing the launch of her new work and he is fully involved in her business, but their situation is the talk of the media.

The Colombian continues working on the new production that seems to be a new success like the previous ones, in which her lyrics have given us something to talk about and the comments on social networks do not stop.

Gerard Piqué has been like his 'inspiration', after the separation that was announced in mid-2022 and which is still being properly talked about.

No problem

The singer has not left aside her duties as a mother, especially when she moved to Miami, United States, to live with his children, but his peace of mind has not been total.

The Barranquilla woman has had to reinforce her security. The authorities have advised him to do so and, in addition, told him not to use social networks to point out the places he frequents.

Shakira, everything indicates, will soon release her work and what would be the lyrics of the song have already been leaked.

But what is not known is who it will be directed to. There are many questions, as some warn that another hint to Piqué.

Others point out that the Colombian has a new love and that the song is dedicated to the person with whom she would share special moments.

The clear thing is that once the lyrics and music are known, the comments will not stop and the success of the Barranquilla singer will be guaranteed.

The letter…

Again

I felt like it and I called you

I was alone and I looked for you

for you to torture me

I already know it

It was a trap and I fell again

I was alone and I looked for you

I'm already getting attached

Too much with you

Tell me if we are playing

Or as friends

It's fascinating me

I better not continue

“It's not together with me.”

