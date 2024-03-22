Shakira released her new album 'Las mujeres ya no Lloran', after several months of relief, a life that was marked by betrayals and challenges after the separation with Gerard Piqué.

“I would say to the Shakira who started making this album to look to the future, because what is coming is very good,” said the Colombian at the launch site in Miami, United States, where she lives.

“I lost my love halfway, how come you got tired of something so genuine. What happened to us already happened and it didn't make sense. And if you were confused now I feel the same way. Surely in time you will regret it and some “One day you want to knock on my door again. But now I have decided to be alone,” the lyrics say.

“I hope they make this album theirs and it helps them transform pain into strength, like it helped me,” added the Barranquilla native.

Lyrics of the song 'Última' are, perhaps, the most cruel to the relationship she had with Piqué, from whom she separated in mid-2020.

“First of all, I thank you for what I experienced.

Please let me speak, don't interrupt me, I'm begging you.

What happened to us, already happened, and it didn't make sense.

And if you were confused, now I feel the same way.

Surely over time you will regret it.

And someday you want to knock on my door again.

But now I have decided to be alone.

I lost love halfway.”

“How come you got tired of something so genuine?

Don't try to convince me, I beg you.

That it has already been decided, we have what we have learned.

You wanted to go out and I wanted to stay with you at home.

You take on the world and I just wanted to have you.

Not even your friends and mine matched anymore.

It was easier to mix the water and oil.

You say it made you feel like nothing was ever enough for me.

And for me everything was little, insufficient.

So you left and left me a place here in my bed.”