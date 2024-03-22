Colombian pop star Shakira has just finished the demolition job she started two years ago with her ex-partner and father of her two sons, soccer star Gerard Piqué. This has meant reinventing herself to become an artist determined to remain relevant in the current musical climate. The 47-year-old has emerged triumphant from the most turbulent period of her life, one in which her separation coincided with tax evasion issues and her father's illness.

It was during this trying period that Women Don't Cry Anymore (Women No Longer Cry) came together. More than just an album, it seems like a monument to today's pop culture, that of the sparkling world of TikTok, of frivolity, of the morbid fascination of watching two celebrities tear into each other, of music without musicians, of highly produced sound, and of the despair to embrace ever-changing trends. It is also about female solidarity and fortitude, as suggested by the album's title.

Throughout her 30-year recording career, the Barranquilla-born singer has always tried to position herself as a contemporary artist, someone with her radar tuned to the latest music trend, with varying degrees of success. But now, as she gets her second wind as a performer, this eagerness to adapt to current trends makes more sense and is commendable for an artist with a long career. There is a lot of urban genre and dominating trends in Women Don't Cry Anymoreincluding the obligatory collaborations — of the 16 tracks, she performs only four alone — and the standard three-minute length of each song, now considered as much as our attention spans can cope with, according to the consumption gurus of the digital era.

Shakira has successfully detected the current craze for the revival of disco, the vindication of Afrobeat, the emergence of regional Mexican music, and reggaeton in manageable quantities. And she is accompanied by leading artists in these fields, such as rapper Cardi B, the urban genius Bizarrap, the Mexican Fuerza Regida, Colombian Karol G and the reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro. But there are still glimpses of Shakira, the shewolf, and a more classic pop sound. Almost all the songs are rabidly commercial, with their choruses chanted and fit for the world's football stadiums. And since this is a concept album revolving around her break-up, it is laced with reproaches and jabs at her ex-partner, who was allegedly unfaithful to her.

Shakira with Cardi B in an image posted on the Colombian singer's Instagram account. instagram

Seven of the 16 songs on Women Don't Cry Anymoreher first full-length album since The Golden In 2017, they have already been released as singles. In these, the singer charts the different phases of her marriage break-up: the sarcastic Congratulations, performed with Rauw Alejandro; the regretful Monotonyperformed with Ozuna; I look big on you with Karol G; the forgettable ballad promising her children to stay strong for them, Acrostic; the futile Empty Cup with Manuel Turizo; the opportunistic The boss with Fuerza Regida, the only one of the seven that does not deal with the breakup; and finally, the irresistible ballad Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, a hymn that is hard to get out of your head. It is this track that gives the album its title as it sings, “Women no longer cry, women cash in.” All in all, the lyrics hold a certain morbid fascination while musically the result could be described as a talented artist trying to adapt to the times, sometimes nailing it, at others not so much.

So what's new in the album? Aim, featuring New York rapper Cardi B, is the first track on the album, a good uplifting choice of opener and a smooth dance track featuring a 1990s keyboard sound with playful lyrics such as “Bite me hard, never forget this ass.” in The strong, we see more of the old Shakira, without the urban slant. And it's powerful with the keyboards and Bizarrap's 1980s-style production elevating the track. Long time no see is the poppiest part of the album, a Shakira playing to her old shewolf fans, with a spectral guitar pluck at the end. Rocketwith Rauw Alejandro, has a fun disco vibe, and In brackets gives us a swaying, regional Mexican-scented melody, featuring Texans Grupo Frontera. in How Where WhenShakira brings us back to the pop-rock of the 1990s, to that Shakira with guitar and famous blonde mane: “Life is a bitch, I know. / But for every withered flower. / One is always reborn” (Life is a bitch, I know / But for every bloom that dies / Another flowers again).

On the track Nassauwhich has become the subject of enthusiastic debate in the celebrity media, Shakira expresses an openness to love again: ““I, who had promised that I would never love again, you appeared to heal the wounds that that one left.” (I, who had promised I would never love again, then you appeared to heal the wounds left by that guy). Nassau comes with an Afrobeat, a rhythm that young musicians seem obsessed with right now.

Last is a final farewell anthem to the father of her two children, Milan and Sasha, who was, she says, recorded outside the deadline for the album. It would have been better if she had missed this deadline altogether as the track doesn't add anything musically.

And that's it. Well, no: there is the remix of Pot from Argentinian producer Bizarrap's Bzrp Music Sessionsa song where she gets under the skin of her ex-partner, breathing new life into the track, though it's debatable whether it needs it.

Time will tell if the tracks that make up this album can be considered a work of art or if their amount is not much more than passing entertainment. It's unlikely we'll have to wait long to find out as trends accelerate and albums are generally forgotten sooner rather than later. But right now, this March 2024, Women Don't Cry Anymore is the album that Shakira had to record, the musical and personal reinvention of the world's most renowned female Latin pop phenomenon.

