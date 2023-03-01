the colombian artist Shakira He affirmed that now he depends on himself and that he will have to be “stronger than a lioness” for the two children that he keeps in his custody, after the separation with the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, last year, but it is a subject that has much more.

“There are dreams that are broken and that you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself,” he said during an interview with journalist Enrique Acevedo, on his program “O’clock”, broadcast by the giant Televisa.

This statement is the first that Shakira makes after the break with the father of her children, Milan and Sasha, With whom last December he signed an agreement for the Colombian singer to stay in charge of the minors in Miami (United States).

What was missing

The voice of “Si te vas”, “Hips don’t lie”, “Loca”, “Beautiful Liar”, among others, said that for this strength to be true and not a facade, “it has to be a strength like the the result of experiencing a duel, of accepting it, of understanding, of tolerating frustration, that there are things in life that do not go as one wants”.

After the success and controversy generated by his collaboration “Sesión 53” with the Argentine producer Bizarre, the singer affirmed that its elaboration allowed her to find a moment of catharsis and that it changed her life.

“I entered the studio one way and left another. It is one of the things that I am grateful to Biza for, that opportunity to vent and it was a great vent, also necessary for my healing, for my own recovery process. I think I would be somewhere else if it wasn’t for that song,” she stated.

In the song, published under the title “BZRP Music Session #53”, which has millions of views on all streaming platforms, Shakira launches phrases against Piqué and his current partner, Clara Chiaafter the scandal in which he was involved after revealing that he had a lover.

The case

This is not the first song in which the Colombian artist has directed messages to Piqué since their breakup, since it also has the singles in 2022 “I congratulate you”, with the Puerto Rican artist rauw alejandroand “Monotonía”, in collaboration with Ozuna, of the same nationality.

Well, this Tuesday another intimacy was known. It turns out that Piqué reached an agreement with the company Ashley Madison, an extramarital dating platform.

It is said that he accepted a contract as a sponsoring company for the Andorra football club.

By agreement, they say, the team’s shirt will carry the logo of the company’s front man. Besides. The curtain will also be there, just like on the squad bus.

They warn that the ex-soccer player reached an agreement for three years with that entity, but it is yet to be made official.

Sports