He talks about his separation and responds to the controversy over the issue together with Bizarrap. “I was always emotionally dependent. Today I am enough”.

A month after the release of the viral song ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, the Colombian singer who has generated worldwide debate for the taunts against Gerard Piqué gave her first interview on television. “I also bought that story that a woman needs a man to complete herself, a family… I had that dream. That the children would have a father and a mother under the same roof. Not all dreams come true, but life finds a way to compensate you ”, he responded to Enrique Acevedo. “I have always been emotionally dependent on men (smiles) I must confess. I have been in love with love. I think that this story, in some way, I have managed to understand it from another perspective, to feel that I am enough for myself”.

The singer has said that she dedicates this time to “develop emotional muscles”. She says that it was her son Milan who asked her to collaborate with Gonzalo Julian Conde (Bizarrap), the producer who was already breaking records. “’Mommy, you have to do something, he is the Argentine god.’ He was the one who introduced me to Bizarrap’s music.” For Shakira, the song was “that opportunity to vent” and “catharsis.” “I entered the studio one way and left another. I would be in a very different place if I hadn’t had that song.”

Regarding criticism, Shakira quotes Madeleine Albright’s phrase. “’There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women.’ I completely agree with that, ”she comments with a smile. And it is that she is also the writer Rosa Montero He took up the subject a few weeks ago in the column ‘Howl at the Moon’. The Spaniard pointed out that a “great artist” could not “focus her work and her creativity” on her ex-partner. However, Shakira maintains that she found it a necessary process.

On TV. The singer reappeared after the interview with Elle. Photo: diffusion See also Patrick Roest not yet freed from Nils van der Poel: "He shows that he can also sprint a bit"

“They say that the opposite of depression is expression. I have managed to feel that I am enough, which I never thought. Now I feel complete, because I also have two children who depend on me. So I have to be stronger than a lioness, ”she maintains. “For that strength to be true and not be a facade, it has to be the result of experiencing a duel, of accepting it. I didn’t know I could be strong, I thought I was fragile”.

In figures, Shakira has managed to become the most listened to Latin artist in the Spotify Global Top and, these days, she is positioned with the song ‘TQG’ together with Karol G. In parallel, she continues with her foundation Barefoot. “I am glad that it is happening to a Colombian, to a Latin American woman, and that it is happening to me in Spanish. It is when I say that it is worth it and that I have a function in society, a place, a role”.