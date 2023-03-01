We start Tuesday morning in the transfer market with one of the fashionable players in Europe, Kvaratskhelia, or ”Kvaradona” as they call him in Naples. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Aurelio De Laurentiis’s plan to ‘block’ Kvara’s departure, as he has already publicly announced, will be the offer of a new and improved contract that only extends his commitment for one more year. This newspaper assures that Napoli will give the Georgian an offer until 2028 (he has a contract until 2027) doubling his current salary of 1.2 million euros.
From Italy we make the leap to England to find out the plan of one of the fittest teams in the world. Manchester United is already preparing its exit ramp for summer: Martial, Telles and Harry Maguire win integers to leave the Mancunian squad.
On the other hand, when it comes to arrivals, one of the targets is still Frenkie de Jong (for whom they gave everything in the last transfer window) and they are closely watching Gonçalo Ramos, from Benfica, and Mohammed Kudus, from Ajax.
Also, one of the teams we have to talk about is Chelsea, which is being harshly criticized in England. The last to join was Paul Merson, Arsenal legend: “Mudryk is a €88M signing and he’s on the bench. That tells you he’s not a Potter player. If it was a signing of his that Potter would have gone to the board and I would have told them that I needed Mudryk and I would have put him to play”
Another of the former players who wanted to join the criticism of Chelsea was Gabriel Agbonlahor, former Aston Villa player: ”What worries me the most is the body language of some players. Even Enzowho has been amazing, seems to be annoyed with his teammates. Sterling he runs and runs and no one passes him the ball. There is no connection between the players and they lack confidence,” he said in Daily Mail.
In addition, another of the teams that are in low hours in England is Liverpool. Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, has spoken about a possible departure for Pharaoh: “Leave Liverpool if they don’t qualify for the Champions League? This doesn’t make sense, it was never discussed or thought about. It hasn’t even crossed our minds, no qualify for the Champions League
Going through Germany, one of the players who always gives a lot to talk about is Josko Gvardiol. His coach Marco Rose has closed his exit door, at least this summer. “As a coach, I want to work with the best players because we have a project. Josko is our player and he will continue to be. Its sports director Max Eberl added: “We want to win titles and for that we need good players.” There is no other interpretation. Stays.
Finally, to close the day in the transfer market, Real Madrid has set its sights on Antonio Silva. He is 19 years old, plays for Benfica and was called up to the World Cup with Portugal. For this reason, the board of directors of Las Águilas have already valued him at €100M. The value of the players is going crazy.
