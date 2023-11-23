After being accused of committing tax fraud by the Spanish authorities, on November 20, Shakira agreed to pay a fine of around US$7,978,352., at the same time that he accepted a sentence of three years in prison, which will be condoned by the payment of US$472,143. Although this amount is very significant, It might not represent damage to the finances of the singer from Barranquilla, whose fortune is valued at US$300,000,000..

At 46 years old, Shakira has a fruitful career that began when she was a teenager. At the age of 14 she signed her first major contract with Sony Colombia, although her success did not reach her until 1995, with the multi-award-winning album Barefootaccording to Vogue. That was just the beginning. The Colombian singer-songwriter has managed to sell more than 125,000,000 albums and singles Worldwide and reaped a vast fortune.

According to the analysis of the site specialized in assessing the wealth of celebrities, Celebrity Networth, Shakira’s assets are estimated at US$300,000,000which includes earnings from his tours, royalties from his albums, properties, contracts for presentations and salaries earned from participation in television programs, such as when he was a jury on The Voice.

Among the milestones that increased Shakira’s fortune, the signing in 2008 of a contract with Live Nation to manage her concert tours, her albums, her promotion and other rights of the artist for 10 years stands out, which “It is rumored that it exceeds 70 million dollars”public People at the time.

Another of the big deals that strengthened the bank accounts of Sasha and Milan’s mother was the sale of their catalog. In 2021, Shakira sold the publishing rights to 145 of her songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, for an undisclosed amount, but It is estimated at close to US$100,000,000, according to experts. of Celebrity Networth.

The singer enjoys her fortune with her children and also helps the Pies Descalzos philanthropic foundation.

The multi-award-winning artist also She owns a house in Miami, which is valued at US$11,600,000; In addition, he agreed with Gerard Pique that he will receive part of the value of the sale of the house that he cohabited with the soccer player in Barcelona; and, it has been said that she owns a Bahamas mansion.

How much money does Shakira have left after paying the Treasury?



The Colombian, who does not cry and does bill, will be able to cover the fine imposed by the Spanish authorities without problem. After paying close to US$8,500,000, Shakira’s fortune will be around US$292,500,000. However, the Colombian still must prepare to face new tax difficulties, since there is another complaint in which she is accused of allegedly having defrauded close to US$6,000,000 in the fiscal year corresponding to 2018.