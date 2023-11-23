Thursday, November 23, 2023, 9:17 p.m.



This Wednesday ‘El Hormiguero’ received a visit from the former vice president of the Government Alfonso Guerra. Although his participation in this program was motivated by the presentation of his latest book ‘The Roses and Thorns’, the appearance of one of the most relevant public figures in the history of the Socialist Party caused great expectation, especially because of the amnesty, a issue on which Guerra has expressed his disagreement on numerous occasions. However, although this was one of the hot topics of the night, the controversy has been unleashed by his opinion about the ‘censorship’ that, in his opinion, comedians suffer today, and freedom expression.

Some statements that Guerra gave when Pablo Motos asked him about cancel culture. «I want freedom of expression, what is politically correct is undemocratic. You cannot limit my expressions because I express myself however I want, without insulting anyone. The freedom of my fist reaches everywhere except when I am going to hit his face,” he explained. Although he also assured that there are “limits” that are “not to harm third parties.”

Along the same lines, Guerra also assured that he felt “very sorry” for the comedians because they “can’t talk about anything anymore.” “Before they talked about homosexuals, dwarfs, everything… Not now,” he said.

Some words with which Motos agreed. “Now, when a comedian prepares a show, he spends more time saying what he can’t talk about than what he can,” added the presenter. Something that Alfonso Guerra defined as “freedom of expression” and “censorship.”

The networks react to these statements



This opinion of the former vice president of the Government has been highly criticized by social media users such as X (formerly Twitter). There have been many people who have expressed their disagreement with these statements, which some have called “stale” and “discriminatory.”

«When Alfonso Guerra says that he feels very sorry for comedians because ‘they can no longer make jokes about homosexuals, about dwarfs…’ He is trying to tell us that he feels very sorry for stale, sleazy and mediocre comedians since they have no other resources to make people laugh,” commented @nyconene.

There are also those who have disfigured these statements by putting themselves in the place of those people who for so many years have personally suffered discrimination and ridicule from society. «I heard about Alfonso Guerra in ‘El Hormiguero’, live. I thought: What kind of humor can be made about homosexuals or dwarfs that doesn’t involve generalizing a group, degrading it in the broadest possible way? Well, it is normal that they are not done,” wrote @Otrosvendran.

«No man, the medieval thing was to make jokes about black people, about gangsters, about dwarfs or about homosexuals. Fortunately we have advanced as a society and those things are no longer funny,” said @Mackmardigan.

Some statements that have provoked a cascade of reactions that have shown that society has advanced and that it is possible to make humor without having to point out anyone for their sexual or physical condition.