Manuel Turizo rescue one Shakira turned into a mermaid with pink hair for the new collaboration between the two Colombians, “Copa Vacía”, already released.

The theme is accompanied by a music video with fantastic components in which Shakira turns into a sea creature with a mermaid’s tail.

The Colombian started 2023 in the middle of a scandal in her personal life that she knew how to transfer to her music to position herself as one of the most listened to artists.

His first single of the year, together with the Argentine producer bizarremade history by debuting at number one globally and breaking 14 Guinness World Records.

It is now the song in Spanish with the most streams in a single day in history, and the fifth highest debut in Spotify history. Turizo referred a few months ago in an interview with EFE to this new single with Shakira, which he was sure would become a “hit”.

Although it’s been over a year Gerard Piqué and Shakira separated, since everything indicates that they follow their darts towards the ex-defense of the Barcelona.

At least that is clear from the song’s lyrics, which could indicate that it still reminds him of his past.

“Always so busy with so much business, it would be nice, my love, a little leisure. Relax here on the couch and give me your attention,” she says.

And he adds: “You don’t have to be a poet to sweeten my ear. Put down the phone, use your hand with me. I know you’re hot, but I’m much hotter.”

Shakira lives in Miami, United States, with his kids milan and sasha but due to the agreement known in December of the ex-partner, Piqué visits them regularly.

“I’ve been thirsty for you for a while, I don’t know why. I am left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty glass ”, is another of the fragments of the new work of the Barranquillera, which seems directed towards her ex.

Shakira warned about the song that represents this moment in her life by letting go of emotional difficulties.

She said that she was looking for new paths and that she tries to rediscover herself in order to achieve peace of mind.

