Technologist Rumyantseva called homemade lemonades and iced coffee excellent drinks for the heat

Ludmila Rumyantseva, chief technologist of the Lots of Salmon service, called iced coffee and homemade citrus lemonades the best cooling drinks for the heat. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she listed several unusual drinks for the summer heat.

Cold tea

According to her, iced tea will help to escape from the heat, which can not only quench your thirst, but also add energy. Black tea, she noted, goes well with raspberries or citrus fruits, while strawberries, apples or pears are more suitable for green tea. “Make tea and leave it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours. Later, you can add citrus juice, a couple of berries or apple slices to it, ”Rumyantseva advised.

Homemade citrus and peach puree lemonade

Lemonade is one of the easiest drinks to make at home, the Lenta.ru interlocutor continued. If classic lemonades are already boring, you can make a drink from oranges.

Citrus fruits refresh well in the heat and nourish the body with vitamins. To make lemonade sweet, you can add a spoonful of peach or strawberry puree. So the taste of the drink will become brighter and richer. Ludmila Rumyantsevatechnologist

Vietnamese iced coffee

According to the specialist, this is a wonderful soft drink that is suitable for a hot summer morning. To prepare it, you will need condensed milk, ice and freshly ground coffee.

If you are not a big fan of sugary drinks, you can reduce the amount of condensed milk. Don’t forget to add a handful of ice to your drink to keep your coffee cool longer. You can also add cinnamon or nutmeg to taste. Ludmila Rumyantsevatechnologist

strawberry limeade

“If you are tired of classic lemonades, try strawberry limeade“, – advises Rumyantsev. She noted that due to the combination of strawberries and limeade, the taste will turn out to be rich and unusual. Those who do not like strawberries can use other berries and fruits, such as bananas or cherries.

Earlier, nutritionist Kristina Plotnikova named the ideal drinks for breakfast. Among them, among other things, she attributed kefir and green tea.