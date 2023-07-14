Gerard Pique and Shakira they are still news. The former Barcelona player, who has been away from the courts for a long time, appears in the tabloids for every detail that is known of his new relationship with the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí. Shakira, for her part, continues with her musical hits, her travels, and now she is in the news for an interview in which she told unpublished details.

(You may be interested: Gerard Piqué remembers his past and throws poisoned darts at Shakira)

This Thursday an interview that Shakira gave to the journalist Alejandra Espinoza, from Univisión, was published.

‘Don’t go putting out that song’

In this interview, one of the questions was about the song that the artist recorded with Bizarrap and in which Shakira threw darts at her ex-partner, the ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’.

The Colombian revealed the difficulty that was presented to her before publishing the song, precisely because of the lyrics and because of the moment she was living after her breakup with Piqué.

“I didn’t think it would be so emblematic, I didn’t imagine it. Many people around me and on my team told me: ‘Don’t go releasing that song, Shakira, what are you thinking? You have to change the letter’”, Shakira recounted.

“[…] I am an artist and I have to express what I feel, how I feel, and sublimate those emotions; is that I have no other way to do it and that freedom of expression is not negotiable” — @Shakira after his team disagreed with the letter of the Bzrp MS. pic.twitter.com/aDJLO0ldMy — WWSHAK (@WWSHAK) July 13, 2023

However, the Colombian explained her motivation to go ahead and bring up the subject that later became a great success.

“I am not an employee of the United Nations or a public official, I am an artist and I have to express what I feel, how I feel and sublimate those emotions,” added the Colombian.

SPORTS

More sports news