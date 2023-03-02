It was the most anticipated interview. After experiencing the separation and divorce of Shakira and Gerard Piqué almost live, her songs were the story of her emotional evolution but we had not yet heard her speaking without the parapet of art about what she has experienced in the last year. The Colombian artist has granted an interview to the Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo for the program ‘En Punto’, where she has assured that “I have managed to feel that I am enough, something that I never thought could happen.”

The singer has revealed an unexpected facet of herself full of insecurities. With a three-decade career behind her full of success, she still manages to affirm that she suffers “slightly” from the impostor syndrome, although this process has helped her to have “more confidence in myself.” And it is that her marital breakdown has been a turning point for her that has led her to discover herself as a stronger person than she thought: «I always believed that I was rather fragile and it is true that I have a bit of everything, but there are have faith in yourself.”

“I imagined that at my age I would be on a farm raising chickens, milking cows, watching my children grow,” Shakira has described. That was her happy ending, but her life confronted her with an “unexpected situation” that made her go through complicated months that she has already managed to overcome. “When you have to face unexpected situations, we don’t know how we’re going to react, we don’t believe in our own resilience,” she explained.

«I think I also bought that story that a woman needs a man to complete herself. I had the dream of having a family in which the children would have a father and a mother under the same roof”, she has confessed, but life has shown her that “not all dreams come true”. Of course, she feels that she has been compensated: “I did not feel complete and now, paradoxically, yes.”

«I believed that fable that a woman needs a man, because I have always been quite emotionally dependent on men, I have to confess. A lover of love », she has said, but that« story, somehow, I have managed to understand it from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today ».

The break with the father of her children has been an onslaught for her that has left her “on the floor” for a long time, and music has been her refuge, her catharsis, her way of overcoming it. In fact, Shakira has stated that ‘Session 53’ with Bizarrap was “a before and after. “The opposite of depression is expression,” she has stated. And well that she has fulfilled it.

Milan introduced him to the music of Bizarrap



“I feel like I’m dependent on myself and I have two children depending on me, so I have to be stronger than a lioness. That strength, in order for it to be true and not be a facade, has to be the result of experiencing a duel, of accepting it, of tolerating the frustration of life. Sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want, there are dreams that are broken, you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and rebuild yourself », she reflected.

The collaboration with the Argentine was “a catharsis.” “I would be in a very different place if I hadn’t had that song, the chance to express myself, to think about the pain,” he has commented, because “I went into the studio one way and came out another.” It has been for her an “opportunity to vent and it was indeed a great necessary vent, also for my own healing, for my own recovery process.”

«I have realized that women are at a key moment for society. We are at a point where the support that we can receive from one another is very relevant, it is extremely important”, he highlighted, paraphrasing the former US Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright: “There is a place reserved in hell for those women who do not support others”. This has been the statement that has been interpreted as a direct dart towards Clara Chía.

Much more restrained than in the collaboration with Bizarrap, he has bared his feelings, this time without giving names, and has spoken of “heartbreak”, “empty” and “disappointment”. But all this has served her to come back stronger and to discover who her true friends are: “The hard way is when you know who you count on and who you don’t,” she pointed out, and now she is “ready for the next ’round’ ».

A path in which her two sons are being fundamental pillars personally and professionally. In fact, it was his eldest son, Milan, who introduced him to Bizarrap’s music. “It is fantastic to be able to experience this with my children now. They have a fairly active participation in my career now because they have good ideas and have a lot of judgment », she has proudly highlighted. “In the ‘I congratulate you’ video, Sasha, the youngest, had the idea of ​​the robot and Milan, the green fire, for example,” she recalled. «The graphic art of ‘Monotonia’ was done by Sasha on her ipad. Children have a special sensitivity and I listen to them », she explained.

What’s more, he has a message from his eldest son in which he asks his manager for his mother to sing with the Argentine rapper. “Mommy, you have to do something with Bizarrap, who is the Argentine god,” says the singer that she told him. A key intervention that has led her to break several records in the world of music. However, it is normal that she now feels that she is going “on the rise”.