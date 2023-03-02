The Spaniard had crashed into the wall during Q3 of last year’s Australian Grand Prix. A failure of the hydraulic system of his Alpine ended a lap in which he was even the author of the absolute best time in the second sector.

Although the double champion did not miss a race, he continued to wear bandages on his wrist until the Monaco Grand Prix four races later.

Speaking ahead of the 2023 season opener in Bahrain, the 41-year-old explained he was still suffering the effects of breaking bones in his hands until August.

When asked by Motorsport.com about his experience, Alonso said: “In my case, I broke a few bones in both hands last year. So up until August, I still hadn’t recovered from the everything. I was in some pain, but we love to ride!”

Stroll will make an unexpected return this weekend after the Aston Martin driver was involved in a cycling accident while training in Spain.

Although the team reported only “minor injuries”, Aston kept the finer details under wraps, later breaking the news that he had broken his wrist and was also undergoing surgery as a result.

However, on the Thursday before the Sakhir race, the team announced that the Canadian will be in his cockpit regularly this weekend, having had to sit out last week’s collective testing.

This means Aston Martin reserve driver and reigning Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who replaced Stroll during testing, will not be making his F1 debut this weekend.

On Stroll’s quick comeback, Alonso praised his new stablemate’s will to win. The Spaniard, who said his and Stroll’s injuries are “very different things”, added: “I don’t know exactly what’s wrong with Lance. It’s private…”.

“It’s already good news that he’s here and he’ll try. This shows his desire to win and his motivation to do it with this team. This also means fighting for any possible position this weekend. He’s here ready to try.” It’s a very good sign.”

Although team principal Mike Krack admitted during pre-season testing in Bahrain last week that Stroll had not yet tested the AMR23 in the Silverstone simulator, Alonso revealed Stroll got to do so after staying in communication with the team for the three days of testing.

“We’ve been in contact since day one,” said Alonso. “Lance was kept up to date on everything during testing. We talked to him over lunch and also during the evening sessions.”

“He’s also been on the simulator for the past few days to give us feedback, so we were pretty much on the same page in real time,” he concluded.