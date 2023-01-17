Shakira is once again involved in a case of complaint for plagiarism in one of its themes. The Colombian singer premiered on January 11 her collaboration with bizarre: “Music session #53″, which brought great controversy due to the strong hint towards Gerard Piqué. However, the release led to a copyright claim on his composition. Briella, a Venezuelan artist, exposed the great similarities in the sound of her single with the recent hit. In that sense, she would be preparing a strong lawsuit with the help of a lawyer.

Briella already has a lawyer and declares war on Shakira

Lawyer Jean Paul Vissepoa specialist in musical matters such as plagiarism claims, revealed in the program “La mesa caliente” that the young Briella requested her services.

In the interview with the international space, the lawyer gave details of the case and revived the controversy by commenting on the accusation of plagiarism. “As Briella says, it could be a coincidence and she doesn’t want a bittersweet feeling,” he said.

“It’s just to settle the matter. It is simply to clarify if it was a coincidence, it was a coincidence,” he told the outlet.

Ask to meet with Shakira

In this sense, he requested a meeting with the Colombian work team to discuss and clarify the controversy. He reiterated that she is in communication with said group to solve the problem and stay on good terms.

As you remember, it all started after the premiere of “Music session #53”, on January 11, 2023.

Shakira is accused of plagiarism again. What is it about this time? Photo: composition LR/The Voice/Briella

Briella mentioned that her loved ones and close friends told her about the similarity of her theme with that of the “Monotonía” interpreter. Therefore, she decided to seek legal advice.

“If they were inspired in any way, I’d like to at least get the credit, because to me as a songwriter that’s worth too much,” she said in a video she posted.

Who is Briella, the artist who faces Shakira?

Briella is a young Venezuelan artist whose one of her songs is compared to “Music session #53″ by Bizarrap and Shakira. The interpreter’s theme is “Only you”, released 6 months before the recent musical hit.

In his social networks, he manifested himself about the case. “I have the collapsed message tray. The song is too similar, it’s not my thing. I love Shakira, I idolize her, I’ve been a lifelong fan, ”she said.

The other complaint against Shakira for “Waka Waka”

It is not the first time that Shakira is embroiled in plagiarism scandals. Years ago, the Colombian was accused of this crime in her song “Waka Waka”, which was released for the 2010 World Cup.

However, this complaint did not come to fruition due to lack of evidence. International media reported that the interpreter would have taken the chorus of one of the songs of the Dominican Wilfrido Vargas.