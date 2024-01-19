The first days of 2024 of the Colombian singer Shakira and his ex Gerard Piqué They have been very eventful and worrying, since she and her children are going through difficult times in Miami, United States.

It was recently learned that she is being harassed by a man who says she is his wife, something that generated fear in the people of Barranquilla and in that of the former Barcelona player.

The unknown

As it was known, Daniel John Valtier, dThe 56-year-old was arrested on charges of allegedly harassing Shakira and appeared before the judge on January 9.

His statements surprised and at the same time frightened Shakira and Piqué, thinking that their children, Sasha and Milanmay be affected.

“She is my wife. I talk to her all the time,” Valtier said, but the judge replied: “No sir, she is not your wife.”

With fear

This problem worries the security of the Colombian in Miami, where he established his residence with the two little ones.

The situation is so complicated that both Shakira and Piqué have taken action and made decisions on the matter.

That's how he told it Alex Rodriguez, collaborator of 'Let's see', who reported from Florida what is happening these days.

“He has surveillance all day. Two Police patrols stationed at the door of his house 24 hours a day. A measure that Shakira herself requested before the judge,” she said.

What does Piqué say?

And he added: “And, as we said, despite having been imprisoned, he could be released very soon: “The problem is not over, because he is in jail but the trial has not yet been held and he has a bail of 150,000 euros of which you only have to pay 10 percent,” he said.

As for Piqué, he warned that the former player of the national team Spain He is committed to collaborating regarding the safety of his two children.

“I have spoken with his family and they are not willing to help him because they know his mental state,” the communicator revealed.

