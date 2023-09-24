Shakira He published a new single, “El Jefe”, a collaboration with the regional Mexican music group Fuerza Regida with explosive lyrics and in which he shoots a dart at his ex-father-in-law and father of the former FC soccer player. Barcelona Gerard Piqué.

“They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave,” Shakira sings in a moment of the song published on Wednesday and that in 16 hours has already accumulated almost 5.5 million today of views on YouTube, with the consequent amplifying effect produced on social networks.

The Colombian appears with a Mexican charro hat in the video for this song, a full-fledged Mexican corrido that revolves around the precarious working conditions that many workers face and in which the vocalist of the Californian group (USA) , Jesus Ortiz Paz, He doesn’t hold back much when it comes to talking about bosses.

The painful ones

According to Leticia Requejocontributor to ‘TardeAR’, the nanny was the one who discovered all of Piqué’s tricks, so the former soccer player kicked her out of the house.

“Lili Melgar was the one who gave clues about Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía. Once Gerard Piqué unmasked her, he threw her into the street and did not compensate her. That is why in the song they say that they paid her compensation,” said the collaborator. .

At the beginning of the song, the Colombian dedicates a phrase to the babysitter: “Lili Melgar, this song for you.”

“Requejo gave the financial amount that he has pocketed “being Shakira’s mole.” And, according to the ‘TardeAR’ collaborator, “Shakira has decided to pay him a million euros to appear in this video clip,” says Mundo Deportivo.

According to the communicator, “in addition to this million euros, which is very good, he will receive an extra amount for all the profits from the video clip, which has already gone viral and will surely make a lot of money,” she said.

“This dismissal was caused because Lili discovered that Gerard Piqué was with Clara Chia. She began to find another woman’s clothes at home and she was the one who saw how the jam began to go down in the pot when no one else liked it, only Shakira ate it,” Requejo said.

New problem

“Miriam Saavedra He went to ‘Fiesta’ this Saturday and assures that the Barranquilla He has plagiarized his famous ‘worm dance’ with which he swept the Telecinco reality show: “It upsets me a little because he copied my steps, he has to give me compensation.” Although it seemed like a joke, the Peruvian said it with great conviction, to the surprise of all the collaborators,” says the Catalan newspaper, Mundo Deportivo.

And he adds: “As if this were not enough, the winner of ‘GH VIP 6’ claims that Gerard Piqué became interested in her three years ago: “Being a fan of her (Shakira) I rejected Piqué because they called me twice in one discotheque. I didn’t know what Piqué was and I adore Shakira. She was left wanting to kill the worm.”

