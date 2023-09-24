A spectacular sun reigned this Sunday in the training of the Spanish team in the Luis del Sol sports city, of Betis, in Seville. The members of the national team, who face Switzerland on Tuesday in Córdoba (9:00 p.m., La 2 on RTVE), had a day of almost holiday on Saturday, in which they received the affection of the Sevillians. “A lady accompanied us on the walk and told us her example. “He moved us because he thanked us for our fight and achieving a better society,” clarified this Sunday Alexia Putellas, the captain and leader of Spain and one of the six players who appeared before the media in an improvised mixed zone right next to the field. main building of the Betic facilities, where they had trained. Alexia, leader of the group along with Irene Paredes, was very emphatic: “I think everything is clear. Zero tolerance for everything the world saw. And zero tolerance for what can’t be talked about and what happened. Women’s football has not been on the priority list in the federative structures. For example, when we were preparing to qualify for the Euro Cup, if it was a Thursday, we would train on a Wednesday and get on a plane at three in the morning. There must be elite schedules. We depend on many things. It was not coherent or normal to get up at three in the morning and compete the next day to be in a Euro Cup,” Alexia clarified.

“The meeting was a turning point. We are better,” added the captain of the Spanish team, who rebelled at the possibility that her message is not being understood by society. “Whoever doesn’t understand us means he doesn’t want to understand us. We have spoken, we have made statements. We are the first ones who want to be in the Spanish team. The issue is that we wanted zero tolerance with certain behaviors to come first. We believe the system failed. The Federation failed and the country failed. We explained what we felt and what was not seen,” clarified Alexia, who also made it clear that the players do not remove or replace the national team coaches.

“I don’t know why they fired Jorge. [Vilda]. The Federation decided it. Many things are said on the street and in the media. We transmit the feelings of the players. To him, the first. We transferred everything to the Federation and from there decisions were made,” he insisted. Alexia also referred to the colleagues who left the concentration, Mapi León and Patri Guijarro. “Mapi and Patri? I can’t speak for them. My perception is that we still have to see the light at the end of the tunnel. But I think the foundations have been laid for it. “I’m calmer now,” he said. ”I have thought a lot about Jenni. We have known her for many years and we know what she is like. We couldn’t leave her alone and we had to draw strength from wherever we could. She was in a complicated situation and as the days went by she became even worse. We had to empathize with her and we got strength and energy from her so that this would not happen again,” he concluded.

The predominant role of Alexia was supported by Irene Paredes. More serious than Alexia, but just as forceful, Paredes regretted that there were some sectors of society that still do not understand her message. “We have said everything very clearly. We conveyed a series of concerns to the Federation. Anyone who doesn’t want to understand it means he doesn’t want to. We cannot give all the details and point out people because there is an open judicial process. We simply cannot tolerate what happened. We have been treated like children and we are all adults,” said Paredes. “It has been a difficult concentration. We didn’t want to come, it’s true, but there were meetings and we were listened to. The thing is that all of us who are here have felt similar harassment, greater or lesser, and we are all identified,” she insisted. “I do not value the dismissal of Jorge Vilda, it was a decision of the Federation,” she added.

Meanwhile, at 22 years old, Athenea del Castillo maturely explained her reasons for not having resigned from the national team when she was called up in the first instance. “Freedom of expression prevails here. The opinion of each one of us is respected and I made it clear to my teammates that I could not give up on the national team. I support Jenni, but it was not in my plans to give up playing for Spain. For me that is very important,” she clarified. “I have not felt left out at any time. Not alone. My people supported me. “My colleagues have understood me,” she added. And her companions were also asked about Athenea’s decision. “Did you see how we celebrated the goals against Sweden? All united,” said Irene Paredes. In the center of a bunch of microphones, Alexia also spoke on this topic: “We respected Athenea’s opinion from the beginning. Because, furthermore, she did one thing very well. She told us quickly and to our face. That is respected.”

