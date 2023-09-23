The new song of Shakira, ‘The Boss’has given us something to talk about in recent days, since it is once again related in the lyrics Gerard Piqué, Your ex.

But unlike the other letters, this time there is a beneficiary who has taken a giant flight after learning of her success.

Pink color?

The Colombian released her new song and, of course, it has been the talk of the town every day, after having been in Barranquilla inaugurating a school in one of the poorest areas of the city.

According to Leticia Requejocontributor to ‘TardeAR’, the nanny was the one who discovered all of Piqué’s tricks, so the former soccer player kicked her out of the house.

“Lili Melgar was the one who gave clues about Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía. Once Gerard Piqué unmasked her, he threw her onto the street and did not compensate her. That’s why in the song they say that they paid him compensation,” said the collaborator.

At the beginning of the song, the Colombian dedicates a phrase to the babysitter: “Lili Melgar, this song is for you.”

It’s not the only thing

The Colombian has been accused of labor abuse, as one of her employees confessed to the media.

Cristina Castano He told details that are cause for scandal. He says Shakira set strict conditions in the contracts.

“When you put it by contract that the extras, when you pass by, have to get up and face the wall, there are no more words,” Castaño told ‘This is life’.

And he added: “There you give yourself away and show that you are not a good professional.”

There is more

“It was learned that she prohibited people from looking at her in the eyes and despised those who stood out more than her in the filming, going so far as to humiliate them and point the finger at them,” Mundo Deportivo said.

Castaño said that the Barranquiillera’s personality is not what she shows. “She is a woman with many phobias and insecurities,” she said.

And he concluded with this phrase: “Shakira is the stingiest woman you have ever met.”

