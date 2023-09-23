MooneyGo is a smartphone app that offers mobility services with the ability to also pay tolls tolls. After the introduction of UnipolMoveMooneyGo has arrived as the third alternative to Telepass. Mooney, the company owned by the energy company Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo, has introduced an innovative device for paying motorway tolls, eliminating the need to wait in queue at the toll booth.

MooneyGo what it is, how it works

How does it work? To pay the motorway toll, you must also purchase the MooneyGo device which can be fixed to the windshield of your car and allows you to pay the toll in any lane reserved for electronic tolls. It is possible through theMooneyGo app activate the electronic toll and receive the device directly at home, provided free of charge on loan.

The use of the device is permitted on the entire Italian motorway network for a fee, provided that it is carried out using the lanes specially reserved and marked with the “T” logoboth entering and exiting the Italian motorway network.

Through the MooneyGo App you can manage and pay for a series of services including:

Payment of the motorway toll

Parking payment on blue lines

Purchase of tickets and passes for public transport

Request and payment for taxi rides

Search for routes and transportation information

MooneyGo is available in Italy and offers widespread coverage of the territory, thanks to collaboration with the main mobility operators.

How to activate it and how to use it

The first step to using MooneyGo is download the application to your smartphone and proceed with registration via a free account.

Tolls: to simplify the payment of the highway toll you need to purchase a MooneyGo device. This device connects to the windscreen of your car and allows you to pay the toll in any lane reserved for telepass.

Blue Stripe Parking: To pay for parking in a blue striped car park, you need to enter your car’s license plate number into the app. MooneyGo will notify you when your parking is about to expire, so you can extend it if needed.

Public transport: to purchase tickets or passes for public transport, select the city or region you are interested in and choose the desired service. MooneyGo will show you a list of operators you can purchase with, making your travel experience easier.

Taxi service: if you need a taxi, just select the city or region you are interested in and enter the desired destination in the app. MooneyGo will provide you with a list of available taxis, allowing you to book a ride conveniently.

The device MooneyGoan alternative to Telepass, can be activated in a short time at 20,000 affiliated Mooney stores all over Italy.

You can pair two plates and choose between two options: “pay per use” (with a cost of 2.20 euros only in the months in which it is used) or a monthly subscription of 1.50 euros. The activation fee is 10 euros for the first option and 5 euros for the second.

MooneyGo is a motorway toll payment system alternative to Telepass

Payments, tolls and other services may be charged to any credit card, debit or on one prepaid Mooney, excluding foreign cards.

MooneyGo car parks, Area C, Strait of Messina

MooneyGo offers not only highway toll management but also access to more than 300 car parks affiliated with Telepassallows you to pay for entry into limited traffic areas such asArea C in Milanand also covers the payment of ferry to cross it Strait of Messina.

MooneyGo also allows you to pay for parking on the blue lines

Furthermore, through the app, you can make payments for the stop on blue lines and buy season tickets or tickets for public transport.

More MooneyGo information on your device

On the single device, in addition to the first license plate indicated during the registration phase, another license plate can be combined, for a total of 2 (two) license plates (whether for cars, vehicles or motorbikes). License plates registered to one device cannot be paired with more than one device.

Changing license plates

It is possible to change the license plates associated with the device at any time via the call center or the channels made available from time to time by the Company. However, the license plate change is not instantaneous and must be confirmed with a notice period of at least 24 hours before use.

Vehicles allowed

The use of the MooneyGo device is permitted only on cars and motorbikes, class A – motorcycles with an engine capacity of no less than 150 cc and 2-axle vehicles with a height less than or equal to 1.30 meters at the first axle – and class B – two-axle vehicles with a height exceeding 1.30 meters at the first axle.

Toll charges

Tolls are charged weekly for transits in the previous week, unless there are delays in the communication of transits by the Concessionaires or Management Bodies. However, the Company may also charge them in advance in the event of cumulative transits exceeding €50 compared to what was initially expected.

LACK OF FUNDS – In case a debit is unsuccessful due to unavailability of funds on the payment instrument indicated by the Customer or for any other reason, the Company will immediately inform the Customer via SMS, email and push notifications regarding the insolvency situation. The Customer will have the possibility to independently make payments due to the Company via the appropriate payment page. Starting from the first communication, the Company reserves the right to suspend the Electronic Toll Service and Additional Services. In the event that payment of an unpaid amount does not occur within seven (7) days of the first communication, the Company may appoint external suppliers to recover the unpaid debt and apply a penalty, consisting of an increase of up to 8% of the amounts due by the Customer, to cover recovery costs.

Loss or theft of the device and warranty

In the event that the Device is stolen or lost, the Customer is required to immediately notify the Company via self-declaration through the app, the Portal or other channels specified on the mooneygo.it website. Device blocking will be activated within 24 hours of receiving the communication. In this case, the Customer will be exempted from responsibility for the payment of any amount relating to transits carried out with the Device abusively by third parties after the activation of the block. To have a replacement device there is a cost of 25.00 euros (twenty-five euros).

WARRANTY – In the event that the Device presents a malfunction within the period of 2 (two) years from signing the Agreement, the Customer has the right to request its replacement without any additional cost for reactivation. The Company will carry out a check to ascertain the actual malfunction of the Device. However, in the event that the Company finds that the Device is functioning properly or is damaged due to improper use, it reserves the right to charge the Customer an amount of 25.00 euros (twenty-five euros). Once the period of 2 (two) years has passed since the signing of the Agreement, the Customer has the possibility of requesting the replacement of a faulty or malfunctioning device, bearing a replacement cost of 10.00 euros (ten euros).”

Costs of the MooneyGo device

Description Subscription Pay Per Use Activation €5 €10 Canon €1.50/month €2.20/calendar month Replacement in case of device malfunction within 2 years Free Free Replacement in case of device malfunction after 2 years €10 €10 Replacement in case of theft, loss, accidental damage €25 €25 Cancellation or Withdrawal Free Free Penalty in case of failure to return the Device €25 €25 MooneyGo device costs

MooneyGo, Telepass and UnipolMove fee comparisons

A comparison of the monthly costs to be incurred for the different MooneyGo, Telepass and UnipolMove services with which to pay the motorway toll:

MooneyGo

Monthly fee: 1.50 euros (for a total of 18 euros per year)

Activation costs: 5 euros

Telepass

Monthly fee: Telepass Easy: 2 euros Telepass Plus: 3 euros Telepass Pay Per Use: 10 euros for activation and 2.50 euros per month, only when you use the device Telepass Next: 5 euros per month and 35 euros for installation



UnipolMove

Monthly fee: 1 euro (with the first 6 months free)

The cheapest solution is UnipolMove, which has a monthly fee of 1 euro for the first 6 months and then 1 euro per month. MooneyGo has a monthly fee of 1.50 euros, while Telepass has a monthly fee starting from 2 euros.

Read also,

👉 How to drive on the highway

👉 Webcam on the highway

👉 Cashback motorway toll refund

👉 Speed ​​camera map and tutor on the highway

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK