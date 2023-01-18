Shakira and Piqué: composer of the song “he released his tongue” and gave it away, video

The theme of the new song of the Colombian Shakira It continues to give people something to talk about and this time one of those who helped him compose it “loosed up” and told details of how the process was forged.



keityn, one of its composers, told details of what was going through the head of the Barranquillera, when she was devising the way to create controversy with the lyrics of the song that has gone around the world.

(Who is the soccer player arrested with 100 kilos of cocaine in his suitcase?) (Piqué returns to Shakira’s house after an explosive song against him: video)

Strong declarations

“The lyrics were from Shakira and me. She told me: I want this, this and pin, I would go out alone (…). But Shakira was clear that she wanted her to have her personal stamp,” said Keityn, 26.

The famous composer explained that for three days he was at Shakira’s house adjusting details of the lyrics and then he spent two weeks to give it final form.

From his statements, it was learned that Shakira wrote part of the song before the couple’s breakup was announced.

“Both this and his previous theme were written before he left PiqueKeithin noted.

And he added: “There is a basis for everything, and it is that Shakira will always sing to you what she feels (…). She wanted to go with spite, since we released Monotonía ”.

Shakira became the most searched person in the last week on Google because of “BZRP Music Session #53”, a song full of poisoned darts aimed at her ex-partner, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia.

(Rafael Nadal’s wife breaks down in tears when he sees him fall at the Australian Open) (Nairo Quintana: they reveal reasons why he has not signed with his new team)

Sports