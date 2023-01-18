Shakira and Piqué: composer of the song “he released his tongue” and gave it away, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Shakira AMP
Shakira AMP
The controversial issue is still open.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 18, 2023, 04:48 PM
The theme of the new song of the Colombian Shakira It continues to give people something to talk about and this time one of those who helped him compose it “loosed up” and told details of how the process was forged.
keityn, one of its composers, told details of what was going through the head of the Barranquillera, when she was devising the way to create controversy with the lyrics of the song that has gone around the world.
(Who is the soccer player arrested with 100 kilos of cocaine in his suitcase?) (Piqué returns to Shakira’s house after an explosive song against him: video)
Strong declarations
“The lyrics were from Shakira and me. She told me: I want this, this and pin, I would go out alone (…). But Shakira was clear that she wanted her to have her personal stamp,” said Keityn, 26.
The famous composer explained that for three days he was at Shakira’s house adjusting details of the lyrics and then he spent two weeks to give it final form.
From his statements, it was learned that Shakira wrote part of the song before the couple’s breakup was announced.
“Both this and his previous theme were written before he left PiqueKeithin noted.
And he added: “There is a basis for everything, and it is that Shakira will always sing to you what she feels (…). She wanted to go with spite, since we released Monotonía ”.
Shakira became the most searched person in the last week on Google because of “BZRP Music Session #53”, a song full of poisoned darts aimed at her ex-partner, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia.
(Rafael Nadal’s wife breaks down in tears when he sees him fall at the Australian Open) (Nairo Quintana: they reveal reasons why he has not signed with his new team)
Sports
January 18, 2023, 04:48 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shakira #Piqué #composer #song #released #tongue #gave #video
Leave a Reply