By Roberto Samora

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -China was the destination of 1.165 million tons of corn from Brazil in 2022, with almost all of it shipped in December, which represented 18% of the total exported by the country last month, after the Chinese made purchases on confirmation of the release of its market to the Brazilian cereal in November.

The percentage may give an indication of how the Asian giant will behave in the corn market in Brazil, which is already the largest supplier of soy to the Chinese, which in turn reduced purchases of the national oilseed in 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture. Agriculture.

In corn exports in December, China was responsible for a third of the increase in exported volume, placing the country as the main importer of the cereal last month, ahead of traditional buyers of the national product, such as Iran and Spain.

Brazil exported a total of 6.4 million tons of corn in December, with China taking 1.1 million tons, followed by Spain (778 thousand tons) and Iran (750.8 thousand tons, according to data from the ministry, which published on the eve that corn was one of the highlights of the national agribusiness last year.

In the full year of 2022, the numbers also showed that Iran resumed its position as the largest buyer of corn in Brazil, a position it had narrowly lost in 2021 to Egypt. The Middle East country, traditional buyer of Brazilian cereal, practically doubled imports of the national grain in 2022, with 6.58 million tons.

The strong growth in shipments to Iran, as well as to other destinations, occurred in the wake of greater Brazilian supply, with a record harvest of 113.13 million tons, allowing Brazil to export an unprecedented volume of 43.3 million tons in 2022 , more than double the total exports of 2021, when foreign sales plummeted due to the crop failure.

Shipments to China in 2022 were carried out almost all in December, with 1.1 million tons, according to data from the ministry.

The presence of the Chinese in the corn market in Brazil indicates that the world’s second largest exporter of the product is starting to bother the leadership of the United States in the international market more.

After Brazil and China signed a phytosanitary protocol in 2022, Chinese customs updated their list of approved Brazilian corn exporters in November, clearing the way for shipments.

According to information from the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) released last week, cereal shipments to China already exceeded 1 million tons at the beginning of this year.

Anec expects Brazil to ship more than 5 million tons of grain in January, which would be a record for the month.

Until the second week of January, the total shipped amounted to almost 3 million tons, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex).

In 2022, European Union countries also increased purchases of Brazilian corn, seen as an alternative to deal with a shortage of the Ukrainian product, whose shipments were impacted by the war. In addition, Europe’s crop was hit by drought.

Spain imported almost 5 million tons of corn from Brazil in 2022, more than twice as much as in 2021, also having the largest supply of Brazilian cereal.

Japan imported 4.9 million tons, also with strong growth, while Egypt was the destination of 3.96 million tons of grain from the South American country.

South Korea and Colombia imported approximately 2.4 million tonnes of corn from Brazil last year, while Mexico took 1.7 million tonnes.

SMALLER SLICE OF SOY

If China ended up expanding purchases of corn from Brazil, in the case of soybeans, Brazilian shipments to the Chinese were lower in 2022, after a crop failure and turmoil in prices and logistics.

In addition, weaker feed consumption also affected Chinese demand, according to Rabobank’s assessment.

Total exports of soybeans from Brazil amounted to 78.9 million tons in 2022, down 8.36% compared to 2021, while shipments of the Brazilian oilseed to Chinese fell 11.19% in the same comparison, to 53.7 million of tons.

China continued to be the largest importer of soy from Brazil with ease in 2022, taking a slice of 68% of the total exported by Brazilians, versus 70.2% in 2021.

(By Roberto Samora; editing by Nayara Figueiredo)