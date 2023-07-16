Shakira continues his tour of Europe and meanwhile “secrets” of the relationship between Gerard Piqué, your ex, and Clara Chia Martihis girlfriend.

The Colombian was in Paris for a few days, then went to London and there he was seen in the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.



what is known

The media were very aware of her, since it is said that she maintains a relationship with the pilot Lewis Hamilton, but neither of them have confirmed it.

In the British capital, the Barranquilla woman shared a special moment with the player from Heat Miami, Jimmy Butler, with whom he maintains a friendly relationship, although some say they have something more.

In the last hours, his children, Sasha and Milan, who went to live with their mother in Miami, United States, made news.

They spend days with their father and lately it has been news that Shakira does not let them get close to Clara Chía.

Is fulfilled

Well then. The way in which the children refer to their father’s girlfriend has been leaked.

“The way they address Chía at the singer’s home: there she is not Clara Chía or Piqué’s girlfriend, there she is nothing more than dad’s employee, as revealed in the American media,” they told Prensa Libre .

And also the journalists Lorena Vasquez and Laura Fa They warned that Piqué complies with what his ‘ex’ says, who warned him that he did not want them not to be next to his girlfriend.

“Last weekend was the great wedding of Tamara Falcó, which we are not going to talk about because we are fed up, but there was another wedding that was of a well-known Andorran businessman, who had Gerard Piqué as an assistant,” said the communicators.

And they added: “Gerard and Clara have decided that she can wait a long time for these children to live together with her. They tell us that Piqué had a lot of fun with his children and playing all the time ”.

