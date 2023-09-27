The match between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League is a crucial confrontation that will take place within the framework of one of the most prestigious tournaments in European football. Both teams will seek to score vital points to advance in the group stage and get closer to qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.
In which stadium is Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Hamburg, Germany
Stadium: Volskparkstadion
Date: November 7
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 13:45 in Argentina and 10:45 in Mexico
How can you watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
More news about the Champions League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Dnipro-1
|
November 11th
|
Ukrainian League
|
Polyssia Zhytomyr
|
November 25
|
Ukrainian League
|
Antwerp
|
November 28
|
UCL
|
Metalist
|
December 2
|
Ukrainian League
|
Veres Rivne
|
December 9
|
Ukrainian League
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Alavés
|
12th of November
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
November 26
|
The league
|
Port
|
November 28
|
UCL
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
December 3
|
The league
|
Girona
|
December 10
|
The league
Pedri will not be available for Xavi until the end of October. Sensitive loss for the culés who lose their most creative midfield player. Frenkie de Jong suffered an injury in his last game against Celta. The Dutchman’s ankle has been affected, and it is a serious doubt to be able to play any minutes during the month of October.
Shaktar Donetsk: Riznyk, Dismas, Rakitsky, Lemkin, Konoplya, Stepanenko, Nazaryna, Sudakov, Sikan, Zubkov, Kelsy
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Araújo, Balde; Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Gavi, Joao Félix and Lewandowski.
|
Barça victories
|
Ties
|
Shakhtar victories
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Shaktar Donetsk 0-1 FC Barcelona
|
April 12, 2011
|
UCL
|
FC Barcelona 5-1 Shaktar Donetsk
|
April 6, 2011
|
UCL
|
Shaktar Donetsk 0-1 FC Barcelona
|
August 28, 2009
|
European Super Cup
|
FC Barcelona 2-3 Shaktar Donetsk
|
December 9, 2008
|
UCL
|
Shaktar Donetsk 1-2 FC Barcelona
|
October 1, 2008
|
UCL
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-4 FC Barcelona
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Shakhtar #Donetsk #Barcelona #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast