Announced during the countdown of the last Return Digital Directthis remaster will be available “soon”, with no further details on the release date. Shadows of the Damned debuted in June 2011 on ps3 and Xbox 360and was a collaboration between Goichi Suda (also known as Suda51) of Grasshopper and Shinji Mikami.

The game starred Garcia Hotspur, a demon hunter who has to rescue his girlfriend Paula from the Demon Lord. In a new trailer for the remaster, Garcia is shown arriving at Grasshopper’s offices and killing a member of the team.

Although Shadows of the Damned it was developed by Grasshopper, it was published by Electronic Arts, which left some unsure who owned the rights. However, one stage in the spin-off of No More Heroes in 2019, Travis Strikes Againit is based on Shadows of the Damnedsuggesting that Grasshopper had access to the intellectual property.

In fact, in a 2021 interview, Suda confirmed that Grasshopper owned the rights to Shadows of the Damned and that his return was possible.

“There are several intellectual properties that we have the rights to, so we are free to do what we want with them,” he said. “The intellectual properties to which we have the rights are the series Silver Case, flowers, Sun, andRain, Killer is Dead and Shadows of the Damned. “Although I have no current plans or anything in the works, if I were to revisit some of our past titles, it would probably be one of these.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Shinji Mikami and Suda51 together! If you missed the original, you’re definitely going to want to check out the remaster.